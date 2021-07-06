Burak Hakki aka Sultan Alaaddin of Ertugrul fame shares release date of new film

Turkish actor Burak Hakki, who rose to global fame for his role in "Dirilis:Ertugrul" on Tuesday shared the release date of his upcoming film.

Taking to social media, the actor shared a picture from the movie titled "My beloved Smyrna" which he said is due to hit cinemas in December this year.

Directed by Grigoris Karantinakis, the film is based on the book of the same name and theatrical work by Mimi Dennisi.

Burak said the movies aims to remind and emphasize the timeless need of people to find their lost homeland.

Burak Hakki is admired by millions of people for his stellar performance in "Dirilis:Ertugrul" .

The actor essayed the role of Seljuk ruler Sultan Alaaddin Kayqubad in the hit series which is also being aired on Pakistan Television on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.