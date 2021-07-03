Prince Harry returns to US

Prince Harry on Saturday returned to the US after a brief stay in the UK where he reunited with his brother Prince William.

Prince William and Harry witnessed the unveiling of a new statue of their mother Princess Diana in Kensington Palace.

Harry travelled to the UK without Meghan Markle and his two children. It was Harry's second visit since he and Meghan sat for an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.



The tell-all interview plunged the British monarchy into its worst crisis in decades and further deteriorated the couple's relations with the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their royal duties in 2019 and stayed briefly in Canada before shifting to California in the United States.

Harry and Meghan's relations remain tense with the royal family due to some allegations the couple levelled during their interviews.