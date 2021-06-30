Kyle Massey charged with a felony for sending explicit photos to a minor girl

Kyle Massey was sued by the girl for $1.5 million over allegedly sending “numerous sexually explicit text messages"

Former child star Kyle Massey was charged with a felony over sexually explicit photos he allegedly sent to a minor girl.

TMZ reported that the former Disney star was charged with one count of communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

Massey had allegedly sent the inappropriate photos to a 13-year-old girl during the months of December 2018 and January 2019.

The That's So Raven was sued by the girl for $1.5 million over allegedly sending “numerous sexually explicit text messages, images, and videos” on Snapchat.

The case has been tied to a civil lawsuit against the actor since 2019 and after its delay, the family decided to go to the Sheriff’s Office, as lawyers supposedly were of the belief that Massey did not have enough cash to make the case, per TMZ. Authorities launched a probe in 2020.

Massey failed to show up for his arraignment on Monday in King County Criminal Court in Washington.

Per the lawsuit filed against the former child star, he had met the alleged victim when she was just four years old. The two had reportedly kept contact with the actor becoming close to her family while she started her career as a child star in the entertainment industry.

Moreover, it was further revealed that the actor had even signaled that the minor girl should leave Seattle, Wash and live with him and his girlfriend in Los Angeles.

According to the victim and her mother, Massey “held himself out as a father figure” to her and her contact with him increased in 2018 when she expressed interest in taking on a role that was a proposed reboot of Ravel spinoff Cory in the House.

Per the lawsuit, Massey allegedly sent a request to the girl on Snapchat and proceeded to send her “numerous sexually explicit text messages, images, and videos.”