Social media rally to demand revival of Ben Affleck's Batman

Fans on social media have demanded Warner Bros. Discovery to revive Ben Affleck's Batman.

The hashtag #MakeTheBatfleckMovie began trending as Affleck admirers explained why the studio needed to bring back the Argo star as the Caped Crusader.

They also urged that the scrapped solo film Batman, which Affleck was set to direct and included appearances from Joe Manganiello as Slade Wilson, J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon and Jeremy Irons as Alfred, needed to be revived.

The social media surge comes after the premiere of Justice League: The Snyder Cut after years of fans petitioning Warner Bros.

"We Got J. K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon. Jeremy Irons as Alfred. Joe Manganiello as Slade Wilson. And Ben Affleck as the BATMAN! That’s a pretty damn good start for a solo movie. Who else do you wanna see in it? " one user wrote.

"Ben Affleck's Batman has been developed in such a majestic way. From a guy filled with rage, to one who soon embraces a mission to honor Superman, and then finally to a someone who is no longer lacking faith," another wrote.

"Retweet if you want to see a Ben Affleck solo Batman film. #MakeTheBatfleckMovie," a third demanded.