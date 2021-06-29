Billie Eilish goes natural in new Rolling Stone photoshoot

Billie Eilish is America's one of the best music stars. People love to hear about her. Recently, the 19-year-old singer treated her fans to some laid-back snaps of herself as she graced the cover of the US monthly magazine Rolling Stone for the second time.

Earlier, Billie Eilish appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone in August 2019. In that photoshoot, the singer looked with a lethal teen look in her eyes, while sporting a spiked collar and claw-like nails. But, the recent shoot with Rolling Stone was a clear-cut departure from her earlier photoshoot, as she exudes the confidence of maturity along with a relaxed style in all her pictures.

In her own words, the shoot with Rolling Stone was a dream come true.

According to Rolling Stone, Billie Eilish invited the team to her parent's house where she often spends her time, particularly the backyard where she has time in nature's lap.



The shoot was headlined by Rolling Stone's photographer Yana Yatsuk. Yatsuk praised the singer for her easygoing and comfortable manners. She readily got along with her in a natural surrounding.

“I feel like there’s an intimacy to [the photos],” Yana Yatsuk says. “It’s a little more real to me, a little less perfect. It feels like a boyfriend would have shot it.”



A resident of Los Angeles, Yana Yatsuk is known for having worked with high-profile celebrities like songwriter and producer Teddy Geiger, Oscar winner Regina King, and the members of Haim.

The soothing natural environment and the comfort level between the two inspired them to have a shoot, while Billie Eilish was seen trudging and running along barefooted among the trees. In her account, Yana Yatsuk said that the shoot came as naturally as it appears in the photos. “I pitched a rough [idea], but [Billie and I] seemed to really align from the beginning,” Yana Yatsuk says.



They both were able to enhance the casual feel of the afternoon. Looking at trees, Yana Yatsuk had the idea of photographing Billie Eilish in a swing. However, her team could not set up a swing in time. But, Billie Eilish had her plans as she shouted: “I love climbing trees!” The very next moment she was seen sitting in the tree with Yana Yatsuk on her mark to capture the moment.

The Rolling Stone shoot was majorly different from her Vogue one where she vented out her glamourous side. In her interview with Vogue, she opened up about her sexual autonomy and coming-of-age problems. She was seen sporting lingerie for the first time. But, in her Rolling Stone interview, she has a lot to say about her transformation. Indeed, she has said through her pictures where she looked childlike and carefree.







