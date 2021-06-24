Scarlett Johansson details Black Widow’s ‘shared history’ with Yelena Belova

Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson is sharing her thoughts on the upcoming Black Widow prequel and the dynamic shown between the two sisters in the film.



While in conversation with Entertainment Weekly, the Avengers: Endgame actor spoke about the relationship she shares with her on-screen sister Florence Pugh in the upcoming Marvel flick.

The actor while speaking about her character Natasha Romanoff’s evolving friendship with Yelena Belova [Pugh’s character], said: “I guess what I would say is that the story of two women competing against one another and trying to take each other down and sort of dethrone one another felt uninteresting.”

“It just didn’t feel like what I wanted to explore and I think what, really, audiences wanted to see,” shared Johansson.

“I have a lot of empathy for that relationship and for both of those characters’ history and trauma, and that shared history, as dark as it is, brings them together and there’s a lot of love between them,” she added.