Pete Davidson may join SNL again as cast member

American comedian-actor Pete Davidson indicated that his term with 'Saturday Night Live' - a late-night live television sketch comedy and variety show created by Lorne Michaels.

The 27-year-old comedian has been part of SNL as a cast member since 2014. The show has a contract term for seven years.



“Speaking for myself, I don’t know what the plan is. Everything is kind of up in the air right now just depending on scheduling. It is my seventh year, and that’s what the contract is usually for," the former SNL cast member told Gold Derby.

“Right now it’s still, it’s all up in the air. I gotta talk to Lorne [Michaels]. It’s a big cast; there’s a lot of new guys in there, and there’s a lot of great new talent that it’s their time to shine. I have no idea what’s going on right now.”

It was the finale of the 46th season when Pete Davidson appeared on the 'SNL' show for the last time.

“It was really emotional. I’ve worked with these guys for a quarter of my life," said Pete Davidson while being emotional.



“I started there with acne and left with tattoos. It was a very crazy, long period of time and I wasn’t ready for the season to end yet because I was really having so much fun …The last show was a full audience for the first time and just hearing that full laugh was so emotional. It made me very emotional to be able to perform in front of a full crowd again.”

However, Pete said he has bright changes to return to show as a cast member because they are a "family".

"I do know that whatever it is, I'll always work with Broadway video, and Lorne, and a bunch of those guys because we're a family," Pete Davidson noted.

"We're like 'The Fast and the Furious' - it's all about family."