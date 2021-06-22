 
Tue Jun 22, 2021
Drake shares adorable snaps with son Adonis

Drake shares adorable snaps with son Adonis

Rapper Drake shared how his life looks like as a father.

Taking to Instagram, the God’s Plan hit-maker shared some adorable snaps of his son having some poolside fun which was turned into a huge ball pit.

It was obvious that this was way different from the pool parties that the musician is accustomed to as he captioned the post: "Pool parties at the YOLO sure do look different these days".

Take a look:



