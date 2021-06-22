Drake shares adorable snaps with son Adonis

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Rapper Drake shared how his life looks like as a father.
Taking to Instagram, the God’s Plan hit-maker shared some adorable snaps of his son having some poolside fun which was turned into a huge ball pit.
It was obvious that this was way different from the pool parties that the musician is accustomed to as he captioned the post: "Pool parties at the YOLO sure do look different these days".
