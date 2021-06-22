Justin Timberlake drops first photo of son Phineas on Father's Day

Justin Timberlake is sharing never-before-seen photos with his newborn son, Phineas.

Taking to his Instagram on Sunday, the father-of-two shared a heartfelt note on his fulfilling role as a dad.

"Being a dad is better than I ever could have imagined," he wrote.

Attaching a photo of playing video games with his sons, and another with his father, Timberlake wished every dad a very Happy Father's Day.

"Thankful to my dads and my grandfathers for leading the way, making the sacrifices for me to live out my dreams, and for teaching me that REAL LIFE happens in all the little moments," the proud dad writes. "Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there!!!







