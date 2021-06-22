Prince Charles' brutal snub to Harry on Prince William's 39th birthday

Prince Charles uploaded a photo showing him and Camilla laughing with William, cropping Harry out

Prince Charles gave Prince Harry a brutal cold shoulder as William turned 39 years' old on Monday.



In his birthday post for William, Charles uploaded a photo showing him and Camilla laughing with their son at an outing that originally had Harry as well.

The picture was taken at the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games at Olympic Park in London on September 10 2014, where Harry was seated next to Charles.

Royal fans were quick to notice how the Prince of Wales had cropped Hary out of the picture.

An internet user tweeted, "I don’t expect many will immediately recognise event from 2nd photo…but I did…

"That is the opening of 1st Invictus Games in 2014. Prince Harry is sitting just out of photo to right of Charles.

"Interesting to choose an important moment for Harry to celebrate the other brother," they added.