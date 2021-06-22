James Corden sympathizes with Prince Harry while commenting on Megxit

British media personality and comedian James Corden is offering his sympathies to his pal Prince Harry who is at the center of backlash ever since he and Meghan Markle quit the British royal family.



During an interview with US radio host Howard Stern, the 43-year-old presenter was asked to comment on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to step down as senior members of the British royal family.

"I cannot imagine any of it is easy. But I do not think any person in such a position in his life is easy. I have never really spoken about it to him in depth,” said the host of The Late Late Show.

"The Harry you saw on the clip we did on the open-top bus, that to me is a great reflection of the person I know,” he added.