Justin Bieber and Hailey put on stylish display as they meet with French president Emmanuel Macron

Justin Bieber and his darling Hailey Bieber called on French president Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron at the Élysée Palace in Paris Monday.



The much-adored global celebrity icons showed of their grace in stunning outfits during their meeting with the president and his wife.

According to reports, the 27-year-old Canadian pop star is said to have asked to meet the French president himself, and the group discussed 'issues related to youth'.

The Yummy hitmaker shared a group photo to his 179m followers from the meeting, where he was joined by Macron.



The singer was looking dashing as he posed in a suit with an unbuttoned shirt, a chain around his neck, and a pair of blue sneakers.



Justin's model wife Hailey looked smashing as she rocked a beige backless wraparound dress and heels for the occasion. Her amazing fashion sense attracted massive likes from her fans and friends.

Macron's wife Brigitte sported a white dress and matching jacket as the group smiled together for the picture.



Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber, who have been spotted in Paris over the past couple of days, were also seen enjoying a romantic dinner at Le Stresa restaurant in Paris.