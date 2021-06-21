Kevin Hart touches on his daughter’s 'disappointment'

Hollywood star Kevin Hart recently got candid about his teenage daughter’s candid reaction to his former cheating scandals.

The actor wore his heart on his sleeve during a new episode of Red Table Talk with host Will Smith and admitted, “My talk with Heaven—[expletive]. That was one like no other.”

“Getting my daughter back, getting my daughter to understand that I was sorry, that I made a mistake—that was real. To understand, like, I'm still Dad. You're reading stuff. This is a child, right? Every child has the Internet. There's nothing that you're gonna come across that you're gonna read that isn't gonna have an impression. A child? Everything has a meaning."

“My daughter was tough on me! Until this day, my daughter is tough on me. My daughter don't play no games with her father, man.”