Mon Jun 21, 2021
Jameela Jamil roped in as the super villain Titania in Marvel’s ‘She-Hulk’

Jameela Jamil roped in as the super villain Titania in Marvel’s ‘She-Hulk’

Famed TV star Jameela Jamil is buckling up to play a super evil role  in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. 

Jamil will become a part of the cast of Disney+’s new MCU series, She-Hulk as Titania, who is the arch nemesis of She-Hulk.

On the other hand, the lead role of She-Hulk will be going to Orphan’s Black star Tatiana Maslany.

The Good Place actor's evil character will have the superpowers of super strength and super stamina, as reported by Cinema Blend.

Furthermore, Mark Ruffalo who played Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe might also be making an appearance on the show along with Renée Elise Goldsberry, Ginger Gonzaga, and Tim Roth who have also been roped in. 

