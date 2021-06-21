 
Sun Jun 20, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 21, 2021

Victoria Beckham shares super-cute Father's Day snaps with sweet caption

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Jun 21, 2021
Victoria Beckham shares super-cute Fathers Day snaps with sweet caption

Victoria Beckham paid a gushing tribute to her hubby David Beckham as she shared shared adorable  Father's Day photos on Sunday.

The Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer took to Instagram shared super-cute Father's Day posts to show off hr love for the legendary footballer.

In one of the snaps , David is seen enjoying family time with their four children; Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

The renowned fashion designer, who previously spoke about being a "strict parent", captioned the super-cute Father's Day posts: "The most loved daddy. We all love you so so much."

The fashion sensation also shared a throwback photo of herself with father Tony Adams. "Happy Father’s Day to the most amazing dad! This pic was taken while on tour with the Spice Girls!" she wrote, also copying in her mum Jackie.

Victoria Beckham and his hubby  David Beckham marked Father's Day in style, posting a ream of family photos on their respective social media platforms to prove they are one of the best parents in the world. 

