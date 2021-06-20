 
Sun Jun 20, 2021
June 20, 2021

Gwen Stefani throws beau Blake Shelton surprise birthday party: Watch Here

Sun, Jun 20, 2021
Gwen Stefani throws beau Blake Shelton surprise birthday party: Watch Here

Gwen Stefani is treating her to-be groom Blake Shelton with balloons, cake, and love on his birthday.

On Friday, the duo was surrounded by family and close friends to celebrate the birthday bash of the 45-year-old country singer.

Stefani also shared a bunch of throwback photos and videos of beau Blake on her Instagram handle.

In one of the clips, fans could also see a surprised country singer walking hand in hand with Stefani into a room full of balloons reading "HBD 45 BLAKE"

"Celebrating my besties b day today love u," captioned Stefani alongside the video.

Take a look:



