 
close
Sat Jun 19, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 19, 2021

Millie Bobby Brown makes public debut with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi: See Photos

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Jun 19, 2021
Millie Bobby Brown makes public debut with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi: See Photos
Millie Bobby Brown makes public debut with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi: See Photos

Millie Bobby Brown is taking her love to the streets of New York.

On Thursday, the Stranger Things star was spotted strolling with beau Jake Bongiovi, son of Jon Bon Jovi,  on a shopping spree.

Captured by the paparazzi, Brown, 17, was seen in a pink skirt and white top while Bongiovi, 19, pulled up a beachy button-up and tan and blue shorts.

The lovebirds walked together hand in hand with their masks on.

Millie Bobby Brown makes public debut with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi: See Photos

Millie and Bongiovi's budding romance has been making rounds on the internet for the past few weeks. The lovebirds however have released no such statement yet to confirm the relationship

Millie Bobby Brown makes public debut with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi: See Photos


Latest News

More From Entertainment