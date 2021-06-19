Millie Bobby Brown makes public debut with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi: See Photos

Millie Bobby Brown is taking her love to the streets of New York.

On Thursday, the Stranger Things star was spotted strolling with beau Jake Bongiovi, son of Jon Bon Jovi, on a shopping spree.

Captured by the paparazzi, Brown, 17, was seen in a pink skirt and white top while Bongiovi, 19, pulled up a beachy button-up and tan and blue shorts.

The lovebirds walked together hand in hand with their masks on.

Millie and Bongiovi's budding romance has been making rounds on the internet for the past few weeks. The lovebirds however have released no such statement yet to confirm the relationship





