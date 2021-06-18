DJ Khaled glad after receiving Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Days after releasing his new album, DJ Khaled has received the Hollywood Walk of Fame star 2022.

Khaled, who is a son of Palestinians parents, named his album "Father of Ashad", after his son.

The musician and record executive's album contained collaboration with Justin Bieber and many other singers.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, DJ Khaled expressed his gratitude for receiving the Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame comprises more than 2,690 stars embedded in the sidewalks along 15 blocks of Hollywood Boulevard. The stars are permanent public monuments to achievement in the entertainment industry.

