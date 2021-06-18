Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bashed over project silence: ‘You took £18m for 35 minutes!’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently got bashed for demanding £18m for a total of 35 minutes of content.

The claim was brought forward by royal expert Phil Dampier and during his interview with The Sun, he claimed, “We’re being told they’re having up to five months off and people who are paying them a lot of money will expect something in return.”

“They seem to be using up a lot of ammunition very early and putting a lot of stuff out there in terms of deals and agreements with lots of firms. The question might be asked whether they have too much on their plate.”