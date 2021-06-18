Why Kris Jenner names Kourtney Kardashian as most difficult to work for

While Kris Jenner is known for manages her daughters’ business flawlessly, it is not so easy behind the scenes in fact not all of them are easy to work with.

Speaking on the reunion episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the famed momager was asked if she was the "devilish mastermind" that people have painted her to be.

"No," she responded, explaining, "I think a manager is definitely somebody who organizes all the chaos and tries to come up with some great ideas and work together and collab with the kids."

As Kim put it, "It bugs me when they say, like, if something really tragic happened or something really sad and they're like, 'You know Kris Jenner was behind this.' Like that stuff just is, like, who would do that? We're such a close family. It's all love."

"I don't even know half the stories that come out, let alone know who I would even call," Kris remarked.

When asked who was the most difficult daughter to work with, Kris did not beat around the bush and straight up revealed that Kourtney Kardashian was rather hard to deal with.

Kourtney agreed, explaining, "I don't want to do things if it's not something I'm really into doing. My answer is no for most things and if it's gonna be yes, I want to know every detail of what I'm gonna be asked of."

Meanwhile, she named Kendall Jenner to be the easiest one to work with.