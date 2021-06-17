Scott Disick gifts girlfriend Amelia Hamlin $57,000 art piece

Scott Disick did not stop spoiling his girlfriend Amelia Hamlin even after her 20th birthday.

While it has been four days since the model marked her birthday, the reality TV star gave her another gift; a Helmut Newton signed print worth $57,000.

The print, which is called Saddle II, features a model wearing a blazer and some tights as she sat atop of a saddle.

The print was previously featured in the 1976 edition of Paris’ Vogue Hommes and is widely thought to be one of the artist’s most provocative prints.

Previously, the Flip it Like Disick star gave the model a diamond-embellished cross which moved her to tears.