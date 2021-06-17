Jennifer Garner wary of letting Jennifer Lopez to meet her and Ben Affleck's kids

Recently, Ben Affleck was introduced to Jennifer Lopez's twins Max and Emme, in Malibu

Jennifer Garner is not fully onboard with Jennifer Lopez meeting her and Ben Affleck's kids just yet.



“They don’t see eye-to-eye about how their three children should be raised,” an insider revealed about the duo’s coparenting.

“Just because Emme and Max [J. Lo and Marc Anthony’s twins] have met Ben and think he’s great, doesn’t mean Jen wants to follow in JLo’s footsteps with Violet, Seraphina and Samuel," the source added.

It is said that Garner wants to wait for a little while before introducing kids to Lopez.

“Jen will give the introduction the go-ahead when she feels confident that Ben and JLo are going the distance and the children feel settled and comfortable enough to be around her,” the insider said. “She doesn’t do double standards and applies the same rule to her own partners.”