Michael Costello issues apology to Leona Lewis over body-shaming allegation

Michael Costello has offered an apology to singer Leona Lewis following her accusation that the designer dropped her from a fashion show due to her not fitting into a model size dress.

Her claim comes after the Project Runway alum accused model Chrissy Teigen of bullying him to the point of him feeling suicide.

She called his accusations as "the pot calling the kettle black" and recalled how she was left “embarrassed” by an encounter with him back in 2014.

"Because I didn't look like a model size, I was not permitted to walk in his dress," she claimed.

"I had to sit in the audience and was asked by press why I didn't walk in the show. I remember having to come up with excuses as I was so humiliated by it all."

She added: "I was left with deep insecurities after this and I've had to work hard over the years to love my body. I know that his designs are catered to women of all sizes now, and I'm glad he saw the light over the years."

While he said that he was “surprised” over her claims, he tried to contact the Bleeding Love singer as he "wanted to apologise".

He took to his Instagram story to say: "I don't take accusations of body shaming lightly," he posted. "If I have hurt you in 2014... I want to apologise to you."

He added: "All of this is very shocking for me to hear because you've continued to wear me, tag me, and asked for another dress even last month."