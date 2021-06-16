 
Web Desk
June 16, 2021

Olivia Rodrigo unveils bts clips of the ‘Sour’ photoshoot

Web Desk
Wed, Jun 16, 2021
Olivia Rodrigo unveils bts clips of the ‘Sour’ photoshoot

Lyricist and singer Olivia Rodrigo recently graced fans with behind-the-scenes clips of her Sour album photoshoot.

The video in question featured lyrics from Rodrigo’s song Happier and showed off the entire creative process that went into creating the album, from art direction to photoshoots and concept art.

Check it out below:


