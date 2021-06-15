'Gone Girl' star Lisa Banes dies

"Gone Girl " star Lisa Banes has died days after ' receiving serious injuries in a road accident.

The 65-year-old was hit by an electric scooter on June 4 and died after spending a few days in a hospital in New Yorl.

One of Lisa's close friends confirmed her death, saying she lost her fight amid a traumatic brain injury.

"We Are heartsick over Lisa's tragic and senseless passing," her representative told Entertainment Tonight.



“She was a woman of great spirit, kindness and generosity and dedicated to her work, whether on stage or in front of a camera and even more so to her wife, family and friends. “We were blessed to have had her in our lives,” the representative said.