Tue Jun 15, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 15, 2021

'Gone Girl' star Lisa Banes dies

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Jun 15, 2021
Gone Girl star Lisa Banes dies

"Gone Girl " star Lisa Banes has died  days after ' receiving serious injuries in a road accident.

The 65-year-old was hit by an electric scooter on June 4 and died after spending a few days in a hospital in New Yorl.

One of Lisa's close friends confirmed her death, saying  she lost her fight amid a traumatic brain injury.

 "We Are heartsick over Lisa's tragic and senseless passing," her representative told Entertainment Tonight.

 “She was a woman of great spirit, kindness and generosity and dedicated to her work, whether on stage or in front of a camera and even more so to her wife, family and friends. “We were blessed to have had her in our lives,”  the representative said.

