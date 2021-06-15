 

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 15, 2021

Sir Elton John and David Furnish to host 'YouTube Pride 2021' alongside Demi Lovato

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Jun 15, 2021

Sir Elton John and David Furnish will host YouTube’s Pride 2021 event, alongside other LGBTQ+ stars including Demi Lovato and Olly Alexander.

A large number of  LGBTQ+ stars including Demi Lovato, Olly Alexander, Mawaan Rizwan, Trixie Mattel and Daniel Howell will also host Pride parties from their respective YouTube channels.

John and his husband David will lead the live-streamed event on June 25 in celebration of Pride Month, which takes place throughout June.

The viewers will be enjoying musical performances, giving challenges, special guests, live moments and much more.

 Elton John and Olly Alexander were last seen together  at the BRIT Awards in May, performing a moving rendition of Pet Shop Boys hit 'It’s A Sin'.

