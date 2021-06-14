 
Mon Jun 14, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 14, 2021

French Montana's driver get mugged loses $340,000 worth of valuables

Mon, Jun 14, 2021

French Montana’s driver was robbed of around $340,000 worth of valuables on Sunday morning.

According to sources, the 18-year-old was standing outside the Dream Hotel in Manhattan when at around 4:50 am two men, clad in black masks, began to punch him in a bid to remove his $40,000 gold chain.

When the teen refused to comply with the robbers’ attempt they pulled out a gun a fired a shot on the ground.

According to police, the victim not only handed the pricey chain to the looters but also a $300,000 watch. 

