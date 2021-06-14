French Montana's driver get mugged loses $340,000 worth of valuables

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
French Montana’s driver was robbed of around $340,000 worth of valuables on Sunday morning.
According to sources, the 18-year-old was standing outside the Dream Hotel in Manhattan when at around 4:50 am two men, clad in black masks, began to punch him in a bid to remove his $40,000 gold chain.
When the teen refused to comply with the robbers’ attempt they pulled out a gun a fired a shot on the ground.
According to police, the victim not only handed the pricey chain to the looters but also a $300,000 watch.