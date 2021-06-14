Scott Disick moved Amelia Hamlin to tears with birthday gift

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Amelia Hamlin marked her birthday with her man Scott Disick.
The model, who celebrated her 20th birthday, was spotted having a fun night out in Miami Beach, Florida.
An eyewitness spilled the details of the big day to E! News saying that the duo "started their evening with a late dinner at David Grutman and David Einhorn's Papi Steak restaurant in South Beach."
The celebrations included a towering cake which had her name splashed all over as well as some gifts.
Among the most exciting was from her man as Scott splashed out a pretty penny to give her a cross necklace blinged out with diamonds.
According to the model's Instagram post, the present moved her to tears.
After their dinner the eyewitness said that the couple went to a nightclub for "a special birthday celebration and made a quick appearance in the DJ booth before heading back to their hotel for the evening."