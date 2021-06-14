 
Mon Jun 14, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 14, 2021

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani married in secret?

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Jun 14, 2021

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton may have already said their vows and married in secret.

In news photos obtained by The Post, it showed that Gwen was wearing what could be a sparkling wedding band which was nestled with her massive engagement ring.

A day prior to these photos the singer took to Instagram to post a photo of herself with the caption “She’s getting married”.

The star was caught wearing the glitzy ring during a trip out with her fiancé and her 7-year-old son Apollo in Santa Monica, Calif.

Take a look:



