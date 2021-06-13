 
Sun Jun 13, 2021
Amber Heard not interested in taking selfies?

Amber Heard looked breathtakingly beautiful in her new snaps which she posted  on Instagram on Saturday.

The "Aquaman" actress shared a couple of  selfies with a caption that read, "I never do selfies ."

Amber, who is about to hit 4 million followers on the photo and video sharing app, received more than 30,000 likes on her post.

She chose to keep her comments  off in an effort to stop trolls from attacking her.

The actress has been engaged in  a legal battle with former husband Johnny Depp since the couple's divorce.

She has accused Depp of domestic abuse, an allegation the Hollywood star denies.


