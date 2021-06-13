Liam Payne lending his voice to upcoming Disney Film

Singer songwriter Liam Payne is gearing up for the launch of his upcoming Disney film and fans are anxious with anticipation.



The movie in question, Ron’s Gone Wrong is a co-production with 20th Century Fox and according to Daily Star’s source, Liam was the company’s first pick from the start.

“Liam was asked earlier this year to do a song for Ron’s Gone Wrong. The track isn’t intended to be part of his second era following LP1 [Liam’s debut studio album] but more as an addition.”

The insider even revealed that the company is brainstorming a potential title track release before the movie hits streaming platforms as well.