Sat Jun 12, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 12, 2021

Humaima Malick hopes Iman Ali to apologise for hurting sentiments of transgender community

Actress  Humaima Malick wants Iman Ali to apologize to the transgender community for hurting their sentiments.

Reacting to Iman's react interview in which she  was accused of  mocking the community , Malick  said it might be an honest mistake on the part of the actress.

"I hope that she apologizes to to the community", she added.

In a statement issued on  Instagram, Humaima Malick said: "We are grown up in a scenario where we find it very normal to degrade each  other. Our transgender community is not a disgrace for us they are creation of our God and humans like us.

The actress said, "Instead of  loving them like all other creations , our society finds it's very easy to discriminate them, associate stigma with them and finds it very easy to  make fun of them." 


