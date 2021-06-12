Humaima Malick hopes Iman Ali to apologise for hurting sentiments of transgender community

Actress Humaima Malick wants Iman Ali to apologize to the transgender community for hurting their sentiments.

Reacting to Iman's react interview in which she was accused of mocking the community , Malick said it might be an honest mistake on the part of the actress.

"I hope that she apologizes to to the community", she added.



In a statement issued on Instagram, Humaima Malick said: "We are grown up in a scenario where we find it very normal to degrade each other. Our transgender community is not a disgrace for us they are creation of our God and humans like us.

The actress said, "Instead of loving them like all other creations , our society finds it's very easy to discriminate them, associate stigma with them and finds it very easy to make fun of them."



