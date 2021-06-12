 
Sat Jun 12, 2021
Web Desk
June 12, 2021

Meghan Markle slammed for producing 'GCSE level' poetry for 'The Bench

Web Desk
Sat, Jun 12, 2021
Meghan Markle slammed for producing ‘GCSE level’ poetry for ‘The Bench

Meghan Markle recently got called out by experts for writing poetry for The Bench that "would get a C minus" in GCSE exams.

The claim was brought forward by royal correspondent Richard Eden and during his interview with Palace Confidential on Mail+ he said, "If Meghan's getting paid by the word, she must be the best paid author in the world."

"You could certainly write all the words from the book on the palm of your hand. If it's quality of words, I don't want to sound catty at all but the poetry is a bit weak."

Before concluding he explained, "If it was your GCSE English exam the teacher might send it back and ask for a C minus with a lot more effort needed."

