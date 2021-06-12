 
Sat Jun 12, 2021
June 12, 2021

Kesha gears up for new sci-fi podcast series ‘Electric Easy’

Sat, Jun 12, 2021
Kesha gears up for new sci-fi podcast series ‘Electric Easy’

Lyricist and singer Kesha is gearing up for an upcoming hosting gig for an upcoming sci-fi podcast series named Electric Easy.

According to Rolling Stone, the podcast is the brain child of creator Vanya Asher and producer QCorde.

The premise of the show places it in a future version of Los Angeles, in a world where androids are a reality and interspecies love affairs are frowned upon.

