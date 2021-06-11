Insiders weigh in on Kim Kardashian’s plans for future partnership

Sources close to Kim Kardashian recently got candid about future dating prospects after ending a six year marriage.

The source was quoted telling People magazine that Kim “wants to date” and “doesn't see herself being single for the rest of her life.”

The insider also added, “Her priorities are her kids and work, but she would love to find a guy to share her life with.”