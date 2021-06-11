 
close
Fri Jun 11, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 11, 2021

Insiders weigh in on Kim Kardashian’s plans for future partnership

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jun 11, 2021
Insiders weigh in on Kim Kardashian’s plans for future partnership

Sources close to Kim Kardashian recently got candid about future dating prospects after ending a six year marriage.

The source was quoted telling People magazine that Kim “wants to date” and “doesn't see herself being single for the rest of her life.”

The insider also added, “Her priorities are her kids and work, but she would love to find a guy to share her life with.”

Latest News

More From Entertainment