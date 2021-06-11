 
Fri Jun 11, 2021
June 11, 2021

Meghan Markle wanted to 'enjoy Lilibet's birth in peace,' says insider

Fri, Jun 11, 2021

Meghan Markle did not share any details of the process until two days after Lilibet's actual birth

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wanted to cherish the birth of their daughter Lilibet Diana in privacy.

This is the reason the couple did not share any details of the process until two days after the actual birth.

As revealed by an insider to PEOPLE, "Meghan and Harry are both very thankful for how smoothly things went. They could enjoy the birth in peace."

Meghan and Harry said they welcomed their baby girl at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

"They looked at several hospitals before they settled on the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital," the source added. "Meghan loves that it's female-founded."

"Security and privacy were also priorities," the insider concluded. "They had a big security team that the hospital needed to accommodate."

