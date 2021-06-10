Release date of Ryan Reyonolds film 'Free Guy' announced

Ryan Reynolds's "Free Guy", will be released on August 13 after delays caused by the coronavirus.

A new trailer of the film was released on Thursday with the release date.

Twitter account movie directed by Shawn Levy on Thursday said, "The world needed a good guy, they got a great guy. Watch the all-new trailer for Free Guy and see it only in theaters August 13," said a tweet posted by the official account of the film.

Ryan also shared the clip on his Instagram account with a hilarious caption.

"On August 13th, find out what @JodiemComer or @TaikaWaititi put inside me. In the movie, not in real life. (But I’m checking right now just in case. Will update later," he wrote.





