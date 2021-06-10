Release date of Ryan Reyonolds film 'Free Guy' announced

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Ryan Reynolds's "Free Guy", will be released on August 13 after delays caused by the coronavirus.
A new trailer of the film was released on Thursday with the release date.
Twitter account movie directed by Shawn Levy on Thursday said, "The world needed a good guy, they got a great guy. Watch the all-new trailer for Free Guy and see it only in theaters August 13," said a tweet posted by the official account of the film.
Ryan also shared the clip on his Instagram account with a hilarious caption.
"On August 13th, find out what @JodiemComer or @TaikaWaititi put inside me. In the movie, not in real life. (But I’m checking right now just in case. Will update later," he wrote.