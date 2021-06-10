Baby Lilibet and Archie to get royal titles upon Charles' ascension to throne

Archie and Lilibet will inherit Prince and Princess title as the offspring of a son of a King

Baby Lilibet Diana and Archie will inherit the title of 'Princess' and 'Prince' when Charles becomes the British monarch.



While Harry and Meghan's kids do not have a royal title at the moment, this is likely to change in the future because of a royal statute.

The rule that Archie and Lilibet will inherit Prince and Princess titles as the offspring of a son of a King was established by King George VI.



"…the grandchildren of the sons of any such sovereign in the direct male line (save only the eldest living son of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales) shall have and enjoy in all occasions the style and title enjoyed by the children of dukes of these our realms," the 1917 rule dictates.

As revealed by Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty magazine, "As the grandchildren of the Sovereign, they have the right to be upgraded to the style of His or Her Royal Highness. But that begs a question of whether Harry and Meghan want that."

Little continued: "Do they prefer what [Prince] Edward and Sophie have, and not have their children as Their Royal Highnesses with a view to them leading relatively normal lives?"