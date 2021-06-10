Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s name choice for Lili may become a ‘curse’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's sole focus since their move out of the royal life was to maintain strict privacy from the public.



However, it seems that their latest move of naming their daughter after Princess Diana—who was the most hounded woman in the world by paparazzi—as well as Queen Elizabeth, may end up becoming a curse for them.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were warned by an expert only days after they announced that they welcomed their daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

Writing for The Independent, Sean O’Grady said: "Less trouble booking a table at a fashionable restaurant, getting a ticket for the must-see musical, or – you never know – a job.”

“The downside, of course, as with all celeb stuff, is that giving her such a name will merely heighten interest in her as she grows up,” he went on to say.

“Her name may turn out to be more of a curse than a blessing, if the poignant experience of the past is anything to go by,” he added.

O'Grady further wrote that this will lead to conjecture about who the newest member of the family resembles most and "whether she inherits Diana’s sense of style or the Queen’s sense of duty; and, of course, who she’ll be dating."