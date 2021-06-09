 
Wed Jun 09, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 9, 2021

Kanye West '100 percent romantically together' with Irina Shayk

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Jun 09, 2021

Kanye West seems to be getting close to Irina Shayk amid his divorce from Kim Kardashian. 

The duo sparked romance rumours when they were pictured together during a countryside vacation to France.

According to an E! News source, the rapper and model were “incredibly happy” in each others’ company.

"They were taking pictures of each other and the sculptures," an eyewitness told the outlet.

"They looked incredibly happy and relaxed. It was just them and a few friends."

Meanwhile a source told TMZ that they are "100 percent romantically together".

This is the first woman the Yeezy designer has been seen with since his split from Kim after six years of marriage. 

