Ertugrul famed Esra Bilgic unveils new makeup techniques in latest video

Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan showed off her ulta-glam look in new video, giving fans a major style envy.

The Turkish leading actress has showed off an impressive sense of style to leave fans spellbound with her ravishing looks.

Esra, who shot to fame with her role as Halime Sultan in Turkish historical series Dirilis: Ertugrul, has emerged as a fashion sension in some of her amazing pictures and videos.

The Ertugrul's Halime Sultan took to Instagram on Monday to share a series of footage, showing how she keeps her mesmerising face fresh.

The actress flaunted her ulta-glam look in new post, showing her getting ready to face the sunshine.



Esra's stylist Alevkaya elevated her beauty and boosted her confidence as she applied her makeup techniques to keep her face fresh and safe from the sunshine.

Armed with her mastery of creative makeup techniques, along with a few accessories, the artist gave a new look to Esra's personality.

Esra Bilgic looks drop-dead gorgeous in new video and pics, showing off her mesmerising face to attract massive applause from the admirers.