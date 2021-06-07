Queen congratulates Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on birth of their baby Lilibet Diana

Queen Elizabeth shared a sweet message on the birth of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's baby Lilibet Diana.

Buckingham Palace released a statement via Instagram on Sunday: “Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the birth of Lilibet Diana!”



"The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted with the news."

The palace added that baby Lili joins an already large royal brood. “Lilibet is Her Majesty’s 11th great-grandchild.”

The birth of Duke and Duchess of Sussex's baby daughter was revealed in an official announcement on June 6, two days after she was born in Santa Barbara, California, and the whole royal family is celebrating — including the queen.



Kate Middleton and Prince William also shared their own sweet message on social media, saying that they are "all delighted by the happy news" of baby Lilibet's arrival."

They wrote: "Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie."

Meghan and Harry's daughter Lilibet's connection to her royal relatives holds strong, as her name is a tribute to both her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, and late grandmother, Princess Diana.