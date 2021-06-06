Lisa Kudrow's reaction to Courteney Cox, Ed Sheeran, Elton John song leaves fans in splits

Lisa Kudrow on Sunday took to Instagram to share her reaction to the tribute her "Friends" co-star Courteney Cox, Ed Sheeran, Sir Elton John and Brandi Carlile paid to her.

Cox had shared the video of herself singing "Tony Danza", alluding to Phoebe's line about the famous song on the hit sitcom.

Referring to John's "Tiney Dancer", Phoebe tells her friends in the season 3 that "Tony Danza" is her favorite romantic song.

In the start of Cox's video Ed says "Lisa Kudrow, this one's for you".

Cox captioned the video: "One of the greatest moments of my life. This one’s for you Lisa Kudrow.

Reacting the song, Lisa shared a video on her Instagram and said, "OK, Ed Sheeran, Courteney Cox, Brandi Carlile and Elton John, that was the most thrilling thing ever. It was so good," she said. "Technically it's 'Hold me close, Young Tony Danza,' but what you did was great too. And, including the original song that you wrote, Sir Elton, that was really good too."



