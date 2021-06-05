Ben Affleck's dad clueless about his rekindled romance with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez were engaged to each other 17 years ago

Ben Affleck’s father, Timothy Affleck, slammed all rumours of his son reuniting with former ladylove Jennifer Lopez.



Timothy said he is the last person to know about Ben's affair because he has not been in touch with him.

“Of course I’ve heard of her,” he told the US Sun. “But I’d no idea about any of this. I talk to my kids about their lives when I see them, and they share with me what they want to share.”

Timothy added he rarely talks to or meets his children anymore because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I haven’t seen my kids in so long, what with their work and COVID,” he explained.

The 77-year-old also commented on the rumours about Ben pining for Lopez before their reunion saying, “I’ve never heard of all that nonsense."

JLo and Ben sent tongues wagging after they reunited in Montana for a romantic getaway.

The couple was engaged to each other 17 years ago, before they parted ways in 2004.