Fri Jun 04, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 4, 2021

Royal fans react as Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle upload new video on their YouTube channel

Royal fans were all praises for Kate Middleton and Prince William  as the couple shared another video on their newly launched YouTube channel.

The royal couple undertook an official tour of  Scotland where they visited multiple communities and organizations.

Their YouTube video contained the Duke and Duchess's activities during their tour and the people they met.


The clip was seen more than 70,000 times  within a couple of hours after the pair share it on YouTube where Kate and William posted it with a caption that read, "To the people, communities and organisations we visited and heard from; and those who stopped to wave and make our return to Scotland so special - thank you!.

Royal fans used  the comments section of the video to express their views about the couple's  outfits and their activities. 



