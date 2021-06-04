Kim Kardashian receives flak for culturally appropriating Hindu symbol

Kim Kardashian has receiving criticism over disrespecting the Hindu community.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had posted a series of sultry snaps from her latest photoshoot one of which featured her lounging on a bed with a sheer red outfit on.

The photos irked fans as they spotted the KKW Beauty founder wearing oversized silver earrings that had the "om" symbol in the steamy photoshoot.

Needless to say, fans were not impressed as many called her out for using a spiritual symbol as a fashion statement.

“MY RELIGION IS NOT YOUR AESTHETIC,” one angry user commented.

“STOP CULTURAL APPROPRIATION OF INDIAN CULTURE!!!” another wrote.

“What right do you have to use my religion like this ???” a third commented.

Another added, “Is now a good time to mention that the Om is a sacred symbol to Hindus and not just an accessory?”

The “om” symbol in Hindu religion represents “ultimate reality” and is donned when one expresses devotion to the religion.

This is not the first time the reality TV star was accused of cultural appropriation as her shape wear line Skims was formerly called Kimono.