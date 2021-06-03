Drew Barrymore weighs in on maintaining boundaries in relationships

Drew Barrymore recently sat down for a chat and weighed in on the importance of setting boundaries with children.

The actor got candid over it all during her most recent interview with Demi Lovato on the 4D With Demi Lovato podcast.

There Barrymore opened up about her relationship dynamic with daughter Frankie and Olive and revealed that at one point she was forced to “completely relearn what parent-child dynamic is.”

She also went on to say, “I'm having amazing real realizations about my own kids and how little I understood what boundaries were.”

“I didn't have them growing up and when you're a parent, you try to compensate with so much love and you're almost afraid to get into the argument sometimes, you're just trying to survive the day, so you let things slide and you're like, 'Oh, there should have been a boundary in that place probably a while ago but I guess I'm only realizing that now.'”