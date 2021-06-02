Miley Cyrus, DaBaby, Jonas Brothers to live perform at Music Midtown festival

The annual festival of the Music Midtown is all set to return to Atlanta this year with top performers, including Miley Cyrus, DaBaby, Jonas Brothers, and Maroon 5, the organisers of the Music Midtown announced.



The annual music festival that takes place in Atlanta’s Piedmont Park was launched in 1994. The music festival that consists of four stages will continue for two days in the heart of midtown Atlanta.



Other singers who will perform at the music festival include 21 Savage, Megan Thee Stallion, Machine Gun Kelly, The Black Pumas, Jack Harlow, AJR, Yungblud, Bleachers, Dashboard Confessional, Surfaces, Lauv, Latto and Tierra Whack.



“Music Midtown holds a special place for me and to be able to see it come back this year with the lineup we have is an incredible feeling,” Peter Conlon, Head of Live Nation Atlanta, said.

“It has been a trying time for everyone, so I’m glad we can officially say we are back and host this world class festival once again for Atlanta.”

The organizers of the music festival said the coronavirus guidelines and recommendations will be followed at the time of the event.