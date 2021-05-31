Ed Sheeran and Courteney Cox give a twist to 'the routine' from 'Friends': Watch

Hollywood star Courteney Cox and British singer Ed Sheeran gave a twist to the iconic dance from Friends in a new video.



Cox and Sheeran teamed up to recreate the iconic “routine” from the classic nineties sitcom, originally performed by Cox [as Monica Gellar] and costar David Schwimmer [as Ross Gellar] on the show.

The Shape of You singer left his followers rolling on the floor with laughter as he nailed the dance routine with Cox in a video posted on Instagram, days after she and the rest of the Friends star had a much-hyped tearful reunion 17 years after the show’s end.

“Had a reunion of our own this weekend,” wrote Sheeran, and added hashtags: “the routine”, “friends 4 eva” and “obviously better than ross”.







