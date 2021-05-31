Ed Sheeran and Courteney Cox give a twist to 'the routine' from 'Friends': Watch

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Hollywood star Courteney Cox and British singer Ed Sheeran gave a twist to the iconic dance from Friends in a new video.
Cox and Sheeran teamed up to recreate the iconic “routine” from the classic nineties sitcom, originally performed by Cox [as Monica Gellar] and costar David Schwimmer [as Ross Gellar] on the show.
The Shape of You singer left his followers rolling on the floor with laughter as he nailed the dance routine with Cox in a video posted on Instagram, days after she and the rest of the Friends star had a much-hyped tearful reunion 17 years after the show’s end.
“Had a reunion of our own this weekend,” wrote Sheeran, and added hashtags: “the routine”, “friends 4 eva” and “obviously better than ross”.