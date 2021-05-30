Prince Harry bashed for behaving like an ‘overgrown child’

Prince Harry recently came under fire for behaving like a complete ‘overgrown’ child against the royal family and experts fuming.

Even journalist Maureen Callahan wrote another piece in the New York Post against Prince Harry and it read, “We are watching an overgrown child throw an epic tantrum, and the point is unclear. Does Harry want to bring down the royal family?”

“Prove he has something worth contributing? Does he even know what he wants? One thing is clear: He’s profoundly tone deaf, and a course correction seems unlikely.”

“Even Harry would have to admit the royals did one thing well: Their carefully crafted image of Harry — military man, good with kids, the lighthearted prince with a charitable soul — was far superior to this one.”